Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

JSE stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.05. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £311.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

