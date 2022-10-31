Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $371,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $95.15. 101,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,041. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

