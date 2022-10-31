Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $159.46. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,410. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

