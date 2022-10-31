Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,807,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX remained flat at $7.30 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.14 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 90.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.