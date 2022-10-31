Bfsg LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

