Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,025,000 after buying an additional 104,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after buying an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after buying an additional 211,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $503.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.31 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,583 shares of company stock worth $32,526,600 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

