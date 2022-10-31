Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.81 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.87.

