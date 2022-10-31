Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $394.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.74. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $203.34 and a 52-week high of $396.00. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

