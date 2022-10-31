Bfsg LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

