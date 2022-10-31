Bfsg LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

