Bfsg LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Barclays dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Up 0.4 %

About ABB

ABB opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

