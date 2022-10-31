BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

BIO-key International Stock Down 3.7 %

BKYI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. BIO-key International has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 94.27% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.