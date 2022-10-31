Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Increased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 4.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Bio-Techne worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.53. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,788. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $531.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.28.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

