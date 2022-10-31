Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.47. Bioventus shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 7 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 77,061 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 49.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 446,935 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $9,967,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 599,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

