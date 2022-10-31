BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

BTAI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.59. 165,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.25. The company has a market cap of $352.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.27. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

