BitCash Market Capitalization Tops $22,751.87 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $22,751.87 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

