Bitcicoin Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.12 or 0.31334308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitcicoin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

