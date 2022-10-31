Bitcoin Cash Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $461.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $114.39 or 0.00559978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,427.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00232154 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00049657 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,216,125 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.