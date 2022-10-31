Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $308.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $308.07 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $17.59 or 0.00085984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00257026 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00065784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

