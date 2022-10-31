Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

