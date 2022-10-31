Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

