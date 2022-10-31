Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 92.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 87.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 106,368 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

