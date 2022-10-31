Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.63-$0.73 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

