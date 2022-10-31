Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Buys C$11,925.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 53,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,953,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$889,425.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 27,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$6,642.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 209,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,980.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 91,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 26,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,610.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BAU traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The company has a market cap of C$12.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.