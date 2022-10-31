BlueArk Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $63.74 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BlueArk Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00196578 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

