BMO Capital Markets Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$24.57. 754,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.38. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$24.04 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.