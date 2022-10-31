BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $52.24 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. BNB has a total market cap of $52.24 billion and $2.16 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $326.55 or 0.01600036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,978,347 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,978,550.04908374 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 311.28710482 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1131 active market(s) with $1,458,168,624.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

