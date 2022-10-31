Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

