Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.03 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

BAH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,056. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

