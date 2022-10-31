Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) versus Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bowlero and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -118.29% 1.71% Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million 2.64 -$29.93 million N/A N/A Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.43 $13.08 million $0.25 23.00

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

