Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 294,142 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.71% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

