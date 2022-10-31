Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 294,142 shares.The stock last traded at $12.16 and had previously closed at $12.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Bank of America cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Braskem Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
