Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BFH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 7.2 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.23%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

