Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 18,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $48.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $65.79.

