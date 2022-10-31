Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $23.04 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

