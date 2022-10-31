Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

