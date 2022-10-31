Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 343.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

