Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair
In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HF Sinclair Stock Performance
NYSE DINO opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $62.77.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HF Sinclair Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.
HF Sinclair Profile
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
