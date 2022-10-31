Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.