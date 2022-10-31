Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after buying an additional 572,518 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 436,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.