Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 23,243 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 524,167 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $6.71 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.