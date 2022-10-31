Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $167.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.