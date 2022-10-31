Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,434,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58.

