Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.97 million, a PE ratio of -112.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $39,624.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,862,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,021.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 223,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,424. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

