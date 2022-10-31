Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $76.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

