Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 58,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.