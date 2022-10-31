Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Broadcom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $470.52 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.