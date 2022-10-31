Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $30.44

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

