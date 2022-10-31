Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) PT at $6.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Inovio Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 817,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 555,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

