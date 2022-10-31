Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $7.50

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 630,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

About Kinross Gold

Shares of KGC opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

