Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $76.92

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MetLife Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MET opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

